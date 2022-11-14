Markets

Roche reminds investors big drug bets have risks

November 14, 2022 — 06:43 am EST

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders in Swiss drug giant Roche are learning the downside of making big bets on new drugs. On Monday, the $266 billion Basel-based pharma giant revealed disappointing test results for its new dementia treatment. The drug, known as Gantenerumab, was not shown to preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Rival Biogen had scored a hit with a similar drug in September.

Credit Suisse analysts reckoned the drug could eventually generate around $10 billion of sales. If shareholders had valued that revenue at the same 4 times multiple at which Roche currently trades, the drug could have added nearly $40 billion of value to the company. The Swiss company’s shares fell 4% on Monday morning, knocking about $12 billion off the company’s value. That suggests investors were attaching a less than one-in-three chance of the drug being a success.

Still, the failure is a setback for chief executive designate Thomas Schinecker and for Roche’s plans to diversify away from the crowded market for cancer drugs in favour of diseases with fewer cures. Roche investors should brace for more big bets. (By Aimee Donnellan)

