Roche, Regeneron link up on COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Regeneron and Roche said on Wednesday they will collaborate on an investigational antibody cocktail against COVID-19, with the U.S. company to distribute it in the United States and the Swiss drugmaker to sell it elsewhere, should the medicine win approval.

"REGN-COV2 could provide a much-needed treatment option for people already experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and also has the potential to prevent infection in people exposed to the virus, thus slowing the spread of the global pandemic," Roche said in a statement.

