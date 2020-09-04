Roche receives U.S. emergency approval for coronavirus vs. flu test

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Roche ROG.S on Friday said it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a test to quickly detect whether a patient has SARS-CoV-2 or one of two forms of influenza

"With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza infections can hardly be differentiated by symptoms alone. Now, with a single test, healthcare professionals can confidently provide the right diagnosis and most effective treatment plan for their patients," Roche diagnostics head Thomas Schinecker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.