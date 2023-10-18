Roche Receives First Approval For IL-6 Use With Newborns - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay has become the first IL-6 test to have a certified claim for use in diagnosis of neonatal sepsis, in countries accepting the CE Mark. The company noted that testing IL-6 can indicate a neonatal sepsis infection earlier than other biomarkers.

Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay is an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of interleukin-6 in human serum and plasma. It is used to assist in identifying severe inflammatory responses in patients. The Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay is intended for use on cobas e immunoassay analyzers.

