Roche Receives FDA Clearance For Cobas BV/CV Assay To Improve Vaginitis Diagnosis

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its cobas BV/CV assay, a molecular diagnostic test designed to simultaneously detect Bacterial vaginosis (BV) and Candida vaginitis (CV) from a single vaginal swab sample.

Vaginitis is one of the most common reasons women visit healthcare providers, with BV and CV among the leading causes of infection. Traditional diagnostic methods, such as microscopy, pH testing, and clinical observation, often lack precision, contributing to misdiagnosis rates approaching 50% and increasing the risk of recurrence.

The cobas BV/CV assay, which runs on Roche's cobas 6800/8800 systems, provides accurate and timely results that can improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. By expanding Roche's sexual-health testing menu, the assay enables clinicians to obtain comprehensive results for common conditions from a single sample, reducing delays in treatment.

Brad Moore, President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America, stated that the new test addresses a critical need in women's health by improving diagnostic accuracy and helping patients receive the right treatment faster.

BV affects approximately 27% of women of reproductive age in North America, while up to 75% of women experience CV at least once in their lifetime. Both conditions can cause symptoms such as itching, burning, discharge and irritation, and are linked to an increased risk of sexually transmitted infections.

The FDA clearance underscores Roche's commitment to advancing women's health diagnostics and providing tools that enhance clinical decision-making.

RHHBY has traded between $37.51 and $60.85 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $53.92, up 4.29%.

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