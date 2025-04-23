Markets
Roche Receives CE Mark For Algorithm To Rapidly Detect Acute Coronary Syndrome In Chest Pain Cases

April 23, 2025 — 01:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that it received CE Mark for its Chest Pain Triage algorithm. The algorithm is designed to more quickly and accurately detect Acute Coronary Syndrome or ACS in patients presenting with chest pain, one of the most common reasons for Emergency Department visit. This new algorithm was developed in collaboration with Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg.

The company noted that the Chest Pain Triage algorithm leverages state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, including high-sensitivity cardiac troponin testing, to provide healthcare professionals with timely and reliable data to differentiate between cardiac and non-cardiac chest pain.

The new algorithm aims to identify patients genuinely at risk by accurately identifying non-cardiac chest pain cases through a definitive Rule-In, Rule-Out or Observe recommendation according to the European Society of Cardiology's guidelines.

