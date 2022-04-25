Roche Q1 sales up 10%, confirms 2022 outlook

April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche's ROG.S first quarter sales rose 10%, driven by drugs including Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis as well as Hemlibra against haemophilia, and on strong U.S. demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Quarterly sales rose to 16.44 billion Swiss francs ($17.17 billion), up from 14.93 billion Swiss francs in the year-earlier period, the company said on Monday. That was slightly above a market consensus of about 16 billion francs.

Roche also confirmed its guidance for 2022.

($1 = 0.9577 Swiss francs)

