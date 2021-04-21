Roche Q1 Sales Edges Down On Weak Pharma Sales; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter Group sales declined 1 percent to 14.93 billion Swiss francs from 15.14 billion francs a year ago.

At constant exchange rates, sales grew 3 percent.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division were 10.60 billion francs, down 14 percent on a reported basis and down 9 percent at constant rates, mainly because of the continued biosimilars competition and the COVID-19 pandemic. The new medicines, launched since 2012, grew 20 percent and generated sales of 5.2 billion francs.

All regions recorded weak Pharmaceuticals sales in the quarter.

Diagnostics Division sales were 4.33 billion, a strong growth of 50 percent on a reported basis and 55 percent at constant rates, mainly due to Roche's comprehensive and growing portfolio of COVID-19 tests.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect sales to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range, at constant exchange rates, despite the continued strong impact of biosimilars.

Core earnings per share are still targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates.

Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

Roche CEO Severin Schwan said, "The uptake of our recently introduced diagnostic tests and medicines remains strong, while we continue to see the expected impact from biosimilars on sales of our established medicines. ..I am particularly pleased about the highly encouraging study results of our immunotherapy Tecentriq in early lung cancer and of faricimab in ophthalmology."

