Roche Q1 sales down 7% as COVID-related business wanes

April 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said first-quarter sales dropped 7% on falling demand for its COVID-19 therapies and diagnostics kits.

Quarterly group revenue fell to 15.3 billion Swiss francs ($17.2 billion), the company reported on Wednesday, beating market expectations of 14.8 billion francs.

The company does not report earnings for its first and third quarter.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.