News & Insights

Markets
RHHBY

Roche Q1 Group Sales Down 6%; Confirms 2024 Outlook - Quick Facts

April 24, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported that its group sales for the first-quarter declined 6% to 14.40 billion Swiss francs from 15.32 billion francs last year. At constant exchange rates, quarterly sales increased 2% as strong demand for newer medicines as well as diagnostics products including immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry tests and advanced staining solutions more than offset the anticipated decline in COVID-19-related sales and the impact of biosimilar/generic erosion.

After the latest quarter, the impact of the drop in COVID-19-related sales is largely over and there will be no further material impact on Group sales.

Excluding COVID-19-related products, quarterly sales increased by 7%.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Roche still expects an increase in group sales in the mid single digit range at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with sales growth at constant exchange rates, excluding the impact from resolution of tax disputes in 2023. The company expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.