Roche Q1 Group Sales Down 3% At CER; Confirms 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said the significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests led to a decrease in first quarter Group sales of 3% at constant exchange rates and a decline of 7% in Swiss francs. Excluding this effect, Group sales grow 8%. Pharmaceuticals Division sales were up 9%. Diagnostics Division base business rose 4%. The company noted that it saw strong growth in both divisions' base business. Looking forward, Roche confirmed its outlook for 2023.

First quarter Group sales were 15.32 billion Swiss francs compared to 16.44 billion Swiss francs, prior year. Pharmaceuticals Division sales were 11.70 billion Swiss francs compared to 11.16 billion francs.

Due to the sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of roughly 5 billion francs, Roche expects a decrease in Group sales in the low single digit range at constant exchange rates in 2023. Excluding the COVID-19 sales decline, Roche anticipates solid sales growth in both divisions' base business. Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with the sales decline at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

