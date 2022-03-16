Markets
Roche Provides Molecular Testing Solutions To Identify & Differentiate SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variants

(RTTNews) - Roche and its subsidiary, Tib Molbiol, confirmed that it has tests for research use that identify the SARS-CoV-2 subvariants of concern, Omicron: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.2.2, BA.3 and Delta.

The company noted that use of those tests assess the spread of circulating variants and can help monitor the potential impact of therapeutics, vaccines and public health interventions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently reported that the BA.2 subvariant is steadily increasing in prevalence, specifically in Denmark.

