Roche price target raised to CHF 250 from CHF 235 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Roche (RHHBY) to CHF 250 from CHF 235 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on RHHBY:
- Roche reports 9M group sales CHF 44.98B vs. CHF 44.05B last year
- Roche sees 2024 core EPS growing in high single digit range
- Voyager Therapeutics selloff on UCB news ‘excessive,’ says Leerink
- Genentech announces topline one-year results from ELEVATUM study
- Roche receives FDA approval for Ventana CLDN18 RxDx Assay
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.