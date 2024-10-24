Roche price target raised to CHF 250 from CHF 235 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Roche (RHHBY) to CHF 250 from CHF 235 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RHHBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.