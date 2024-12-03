Roche price target raised to CHF 230 from CHF 220 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Roche (RHHBY) to CHF 230 from CHF 220 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RHHBY:
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) Bold Acquisition Places it as an Industry Leader
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is Making Sweet Music with a Diverse Portfolio
- Arcus anti-TIGIT antibody differentiated from Roche’s, says Barclays
- Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Skyrockets on News of Roche Holdings Acquisition
- Trump threatens tariffs, Zoom reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.