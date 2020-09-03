Roche presents new data on efficacy of MS treatment Ocrevus

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Thursday new data showed its big-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus was a "highly effective treatment option offering a favourable and consistent benefit risk profile".

The data will be presented at MSVirtual2020 from Sept. 11-13, Roche said in a statement.

It will also present data showing its Enspryng treatment lowered relapse severity in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

