Roche Posts Encouraging Follow-up Data From Phase II CITYSCAPE Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) reported follow-up efficacy, safety and patient-reported outcomes data from the phase II CITYSCAPE trial, investigating the anti-TIGIT cancer immunotherapy tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared with Tecentriq alone as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company stated that these encouraging results suggest that combining anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapies such as tiragolumab and Tecentriq could potentially represent a novel approach to address unmet needs in cancer.

Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "With tiragolumab, we have the largest and most advanced anti-TIGIT clinical programme, and we look forward to the results of our phase III trials in lung cancer and other challenging tumour types."

