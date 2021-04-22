Roche Plans To Complete GenMark Acquisition Later Thursday

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said it plans to complete the acquisition of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), later Thursday.

Following completion of the acquisition, GenMark will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche, and GenMark's shares will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Roche and GenMark Diagnostics said that Roche's wholly owned subsidiary Geronimo Acquisition Corp. has accepted for payment all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of GenMark Diagnostics at a price of $24.05 per share in cash. The tender offer expired on 21 April 2021 and was not extended.

Roche said it has been advised by Citibank, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, that a total of approximately 61.20 million shares of GenMark's common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer, which represent approximately 82.89% of the total number of shares of GenMark's common stock outstanding.

