Roche Obtains CE Mark For SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal For At-home Testing

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said Tuesday it has received CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self Test Nasal for at-home testing. The test provides results in as little as 15 minutes.

The test will be available in countries accepting the CE mark through pharmacies and other locations, in packs of five tests.

The company noted that individuals can perform the test at home using a nasal swab without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker. The test must be performed by an adult or under close adult supervision for children under 18 years of age.

The test works seamlessly with NAVIFY Pass, Roche's digital solution that allows individuals and healthcare providers to immediately store, display, and share their COVID-19 test results and vaccine status through a unique QR code.

