Roche Names Thomas Schinecker CEO, Severin Schwan Chairman, Effective March, 2023

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Schinecker as new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 15, 2023.

Schinecker, currently CEO of the Diagnostics Division, will succeed Severin Schwan in the CEO role.

Further, the Board intends to propose Schwan as new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting on March 14, 2023, as Christoph Franz has decided not to seek re-election to the Board.

Franz was elected to the Roche Board of Directors in 2011 and has served as its Chairman since 2014.

Schwan has been a member of the Corporate Executive Committee since 2006 and has served as CEO of the company since 2008. He has been a member of the Roche Board of Directors since 2013.

The new CEO, Schinecker, has been working for Roche in different leadership positions since 2003. He became CEO of the Diagnostics Division and a member of the Corporate Executive Committee in August 2019.

