Roche names Sause head of diagnostics arm

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The move takes effect on Jan. 1, it added in a statement. Thomas Schinecker, the incumbent head of the Diagnostics division, is becoming Roche CEO as of March 15, 2023.

