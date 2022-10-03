ROG

Roche names Sause head of diagnostics arm

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche Holding has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding ROG.S has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The move takes effect on Jan. 1, it added in a statement. Thomas Schinecker, the incumbent head of the Diagnostics division, is becoming Roche CEO as of March 15, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters