Roche names new CEO with Schwan set to become chairman

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 12, 2022 — 01:28 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new group chief executive, the company said on Monday, replacing Severin Schwan who the pharmaceuticals giant has nominated to be its next chairman.

The move caps a rapid rise for Schinecker, who joined Roche's management development programme in 2003, and was previously head of the company's diagnostics division.

The changes, effective after Roche's annual general meeting on March 14, 2023, sees the end of Schwan's 14-year tenure as CEO.

But the moves, first announced earlier this year, would not mean any shift in the strategic weight of the diagnostics and the pharmaceuticals businesses, Schwan said in July.

As previously announced in July 2022, Christoph Franz has decided not to seek re-election as chairman, Roche said on Monday.

The company also said Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, has decided to leave Roche effective Dec. 31, 2022.

He will be replaced on a temporary basis by Schinecker, when he hands over his diagnostics job to Matt Sause.

