ROG

Roche names new CEO with Schwan set to become chairman

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 12, 2022 — 01:09 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new group chief executive, the company said on Monday, replacing Severin Schwan who the pharmaceuticals giant has nominated to be its next chairman.

The changes will be effective after Roche's annual general meeting on March 14, 2023, it added.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.