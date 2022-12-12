Roche names new CEO with Schwan set to become chairman

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new group chief executive, the company said on Monday, replacing Severin Schwan who the pharmaceuticals giant has nominated to be its next chairman.

The changes will be effective after Roche's annual general meeting on March 14, 2023, it added.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Rachel More)

