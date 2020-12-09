Roche links with Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S is partnering with Moderna MRNA.O to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist's ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Roche said the test can provide quantitative evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies that develop in response to the vaccine candidate.

