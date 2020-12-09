US Markets
ROG

Roche links with Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Roche is partnering with Moderna to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist's ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S is partnering with Moderna MRNA.O to include a COVID-19 antibody test in the mRNA specialist's ongoing vaccine trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Roche said the test can provide quantitative evidence of the presence and levels of antibodies that develop in response to the vaccine candidate.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular