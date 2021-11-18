Roche Launches New Molecular Diagnostics System Cobas 5800

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has launched the cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark.

The cobas 5800 System is a real-time PCR molecular testing solution that provides excellent performance and value-added utility from a compact footprint. The cobas 5800 System delivers automation, consolidation, integration and standardisation.

The company noted that the cobas 5800 System will offer the same menu as the cobas 6800 and 8800 Systems, including the cobas SARS-CoV-2 test. The system offers an expanded on board capacity allowing labs to test multiple assays simultaneously and delivers up to 144 results in an eight-hour shift.

Roche anticipates receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval during third-quarter 2022.

