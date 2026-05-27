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Roche Launches Liver Disease Panel To Help Clinicians Identify Risk Earlier

May 27, 2026 — 06:10 am EDT

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(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced the launch of its Liver Disease Panel, a suite of certified algorithms including the CE-marked algorithm LiverPRO, to support better-informed clinical decisions, from timely fibrosis risk identification, to the surveillance of liver cancer.

The Liver Disease Panel represents Roche's first digital portfolio of biomarker and digital algorithm solutions designed to support care across key stages of the chronic liver disease pathway. Through a collaboration with Evido, Liver Disease Panel includes LiverPRO, an algorithm that adapts to existing patient data — requiring only age and and a minimum of three out of nine common blood-based biomarkers to assess the risk of liver fibrosis.

Matt Sause, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said: "With the Liver Disease Panel, we are enabling clinicians to identify risk earlier, intervene sooner, and manage this disease more effectively, helping to improve liver care and support better patient health."

Shares of Roche are trading at 329.70 Swiss francs, down 0.45%.

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