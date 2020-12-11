Roche launches lab antigen test to support high-volume COVID-19 testing

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Friday it launched a laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected COVID-19 patients.

The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.