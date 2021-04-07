Markets
RHHBY

Roche Launches Elecsys Anti-p53 Immunoassay To Diagnose Several Prevalent Cancers

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of the Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay for the in vitro quantitative determination of anti-p53 antibodies. The test is used to aid physicians to diagnose throat cancer, bowel cancer and breast cancer in patients.

Roche said the new Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay uses the electrochemiluminescence immunoassay ECLIA technology and is intended for use on cobas e immunoassay analyzers. It is a high precision immunoassay, with a low turn-around time for testing.

The Elecsys Anti-p53 immunoassay is now available for all markets accepting the CE Mark.

