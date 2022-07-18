ROG

Roche launches dual antigen and antibody diagnostic test for hepatitis c

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S has launched an new dual antigen and antibody diagnostic test for hepatitis C, the Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Monday, which it says will give an earlier diagnosis of the virus.

The Elecsys HCV Duo is the first commercially available immunoassay that allows the simultaneous and independent determination of the hepatitis C virus status from a single human plasma or serum sample.

In 2019, 58 million people in the world were living with chronic hepatitis C infection, but only 21% were aware of it, according to World Health Organization data. The disease can lead to death from conditions including cirrhosis and liver failure.

