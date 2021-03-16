ROG

Roche launches COVID-19 variant test to help monitor mutations

Michael Shields Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Roche is launching a SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations, the Swiss pharmaceuticals group said on Tuesday. The test runs on widely used high-throughput systems and is for research purposes only.

"Periodic assessments against emerging variants have shown that Roche’s current diagnostic tests for detecting active SARS-CoV-2 infections remain accurate and effective," it said.

