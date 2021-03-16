Markets
Roche Launches Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test To Detect SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test to detect and differentiate mutations found in variants that originated in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. The company said this research use only laboratory test can be used to help scientists track mutation prevalence and to assess any potential impact on diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test runs on the high-volume cobas 6800/8800 Systems.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said: "Continued surveillance is essential for public health. Our latest solution provides laboratories a fast and efficient way to investigate these variants found in infected individuals and the potential impact on existing therapies, vaccines and tests."

