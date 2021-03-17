Roche Launches Cobas Pure Integrated Solutions Analyser To Simplify Operations In Small Labs

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Wednesday the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions in countries accepting the CE mark.

The new compact analyser combines three technologies on a single platform to optimise space and resources in small to medium laboratory settings. This can help to improve the productivity of lab personnel and supports fast delivery of patient results and clinical decision-making.

cobas pure integrated solutions focuses on the automation of manual tasks. It reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day which is 80% less than previous generation systems.

The new analyser comes in a footprint of just two square meters, which is up to 30% smaller in footprint than previous generation systems. It provides small to medium sized labs with access to more than 230 diagnostic tests across a wide-range of disease areas including infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology.

The analyser is able to perform up to 870 tests per hour whilst providing small to medium sized labs with access to the full clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu from Roche.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics, said, "During these challenging times, providing accurate and timely testing has never been more vital. Roche continues to invest heavily in laboratory innovation to help meet the changing demands of healthcare systems."

