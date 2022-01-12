Markets
Roche Launches Cobas Pulse System In Select Countries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of the cobas pulse system in select countries accepting the CE Mark. The device marks Roche Diagnostics' newest generation of connected point of care solutions for professional blood glucose management. The cobas pulse system's portability and Android-based interface make using it as simple as a smartphone, the company noted.

Following first commercial availability under CE Mark in select markets, the company plans to seek CE IVDR and FDA clearance for the cobas pulse system in other global markets throughout 2022.

