Roche last stage trial for lung cancer treatment fails

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Wednesday a late stage trial for its tiragbolumab drug to treat small cell lung cancer has failed to reach its targets.

The Skyscraper 2 study failed to meet its aim of progression-free survival in patients during a phase III trial, the Swiss company said.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.