Roche last stage trial for lung cancer treatment fails

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said on Wednesday a late stage trial for its tiragbolumab drug to treat small cell lung cancer has failed to reach its targets.

The Skyscraper 2 study failed to meet its aim of progression-free survival in patients during a phase III trial, the Swiss company said.

