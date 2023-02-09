Markets
JNJ

Roche, Janssen Biotech To Advance Personalised Healthcare Through Companion Diagnostics

February 09, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc. The New agreement expands activities to include a wide-range of companion diagnostics, including tissue and blood-based biomarkers, sequencing and digital pathology.

The collaboration builds on commitment to personalised healthcare through expanding access of companion diagnostics to enable targeted treatment options for patients, Roche said in a statement.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
ROG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.