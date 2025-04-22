Roche To Invest $50 Bln In U.S; To Create 12,000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amid the ongoing tariff issues, Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG announced its plan to invest $50 billion in the United States in the next five years, aiming to expand its Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions. With all new and expanded manufacturing capacity, Roche aims to export more medicines from the US than it imports.

In a statement, the company said its diagnostics division already has an export surplus from the US to other countries.

Roche's latest investment includes new state-of-the art research and development or R&D sites, as well as new and expanded manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California. An additional site location that will be announced soon.

The investment is expected to create more than 12,000 new jobs, including 1,000 jobs at new and expanded facilities. The company projects more than 11,000 jobs in support of new US manufacturing capabilities, including nearly 6,500 construction jobs.

Roche already has a significant US presence with 13 manufacturing sites and 15 R&D centres across the Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions, with more than 25,000 employees.

With the latest investment, Roche would expand and upgrade US manufacturing and distribution capabilities for its innovative medicines and diagnostics portfolio in Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, Oregon and California.

Further, the company plans a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania; and a new manufacturing centre for next generation weight loss medicines, for which the location is yet to to be announced.

In addition, the company will invest in a new manufacturing facility for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana; and a new R&D centre in Massachusetts, conducting cutting-edge artificial intelligence or AI research. It will also serve as a hub for new cardiovascular, renal and metabolism research and development efforts.

The firm's existing pharmaceuticals and diagnostics R&D centres in Arizona, Indiana and California will also meet with significant expansion and upgrade.

