Roche inks deal with Blueprint worth up to $1.7 bln for cancer drug

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S will pay up to $1.7 billion to Blueprint Medicines BPMC.O to help develop and commercialise a new treatment for people with so-called RET-altered cancers that have mutations that drive tumour growth.

Roche will pay $675 million in cash and a $100 million equity investment in Blueprint to get rights to pralsetinib, in late-stage development for people with RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer as well as other cancers. Blueprint could also get up to $927 million in milestones, plus royalties on sales outside the United States, the Basel-based drugmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

