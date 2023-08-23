Roche inadvertently publishes positive interim trial data on lung cancer drug

By Ludwig Burger and Rachel More

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drug maker Roche ROG.S inadvertently posted lung cancer drug trial data from an interim analysis on its website, which was spotted by at least one equity analyst and described as very good.

Roche said on Wednesday that market participants had made it aware of the inadvertent disclosure of an interim data analysis on new immunotherapy tiragolumab, part of an experimental class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT.

In the company's statement, it said the data, which was "not mature", showed a overall survival hazard ratio of 0.81, which means that trial participants on the drug had a 19% lower mortality rate than those in a parallel group without the drug.

Last year, the drug's efficacy was thrown into doubt when study data showed that tiragolumab did not slow disease progression but analysts and investors have been holding out for longer-term data on overall survival to see whether the treatment still has medical and commercial potential.

Evercore ISI analysts said in a research note on Wednesday they had "stumbled upon a presentation on Roche website", describing the data as very good.

A Roche spokesperson said the trial would continue and researchers would continue to gather and analyse data, and the overall survival results were still due to be published in the first quarter of 2024.

The unintended disclosure regards the second interim analysis of a Phase III trial known as Skyscraper 1. It evaluated a combination of tiragolumab and Roche's established Tecentriq drug versus Tecentriq alone, the company added.

Tiragolumab works by selectively binding itself to TIGIT, a receptor on immune system cells that normally serves to prevent a misguided immune attack against healthy cells.

Some cancers have developed a mechanism that exploits TIGIT to continue to grow unnoticed by cell-killing immune cells, prompting intense research into using anti-TIGITs in combination with other cancer drugs.

