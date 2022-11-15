Markets
RHHBY

Roche In Drug Discovery Deal With Jnana Therapeutics

November 15, 2022 — 06:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jnana Therapeutics, a privately held company focused on chemo-proteomics platform, said on Tuesday that it has inked a collaboration and license deal with Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), to discover small molecule drugs directed to target across a diverse range of target classes in cancer, immune-mediated and neurological illnesses.

The collaboration allows Jnana to conduct discovery and preclinical activities against multiple cancer, immune-mediated and neurological disease targets, whereas Roche will develop and commercialize final products.

According to the deal, Jnana will obtain an upfront payment of $50 million and additional potential future milestone payments that could exceed $2 billion, as well as tiered royalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.