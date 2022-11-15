Roche In Drug Discovery Deal With Jnana Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Jnana Therapeutics, a privately held company focused on chemo-proteomics platform, said on Tuesday that it has inked a collaboration and license deal with Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), to discover small molecule drugs directed to target across a diverse range of target classes in cancer, immune-mediated and neurological illnesses.

The collaboration allows Jnana to conduct discovery and preclinical activities against multiple cancer, immune-mediated and neurological disease targets, whereas Roche will develop and commercialize final products.

According to the deal, Jnana will obtain an upfront payment of $50 million and additional potential future milestone payments that could exceed $2 billion, as well as tiered royalties.

