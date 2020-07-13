Roche immunotherapy Tecentriq fails trial in ovarian cancer

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S on Monday said a drug cocktail including its immunotherapy drug Tecentriq failed a late-stage trial in women with ovarian cancer when it did not increase survival without the disease progressing.

Roche said it was disappointed with the result of the trial, which added Tecentriq to the company's older drug Avastin as well as chemotherapy as a hopeful treatment against newly diagnosed advanced stage ovarian cancer.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.