Roche immunotherapy cocktail boosts survival in liver cancer

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Roche's Tecentriq immunotherapy mixed with the older cancer drug Avastin lifted both overall survival and progression-free survival in people with liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The company said it plans to submit the data to health authorities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the China National Medical Products Administration, in hopes of a speedy approval in this new indication.

