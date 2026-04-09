Roche Holding (SWX:ROP) Price Target Increased by 12.27% to 415.26

The average one-year price target for Roche Holding (SWX:ROP) has been revised to CHF 415,26 / share. This is an increase of 12.27% from the prior estimate of CHF 369,88 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 324,82 to a high of CHF 508,84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.21% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 314,10 / share.

Roche Holding Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.15%.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.01%, an increase of 80.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,213.75% to 229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 2,572.47% over the last quarter.

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