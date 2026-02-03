Roche Holding (RHHVF) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 446.36

The average one-year price target for Roche Holding (OTCPK:RHHVF) has been revised to $446.36 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of $400.40 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $297.90 to a high of $576.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.61% from the latest reported closing price of $266.31 / share.

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is an decrease of 145 owner(s) or 20.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHHVF is 1.17%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.94% to 84,536K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,165K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,797K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHVF by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,310K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHVF by 8.63% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,591K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHVF by 8.14% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 3,256K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHVF by 13.41% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,391K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHVF by 7.79% over the last quarter.

