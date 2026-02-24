Roche Holding (RHHBF) Price Target Increased by 17.44% to 475.64

The average one-year price target for Roche Holding (OTCPK:RHHBF) has been revised to $475.64 / share. This is an increase of 17.44% from the prior estimate of $405.00 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $307.31 to a high of $594.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.44% from the latest reported closing price of $305.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 25.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHHBF is 0.10%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.07% to 2,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 283K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 11.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHDG - WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 94K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBF by 10.53% over the last quarter.

