RHHBY

Roche Holding To Create Over 1900 Jobs With New $700 Mln Facility In North Carolina

May 12, 2025 — 10:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Monday announced plans to invest over $700 million in a new state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, creating more than 400 high-wage manufacturing and over 1,500 construction jobs in the region.

The new facility is expected to support Roche and Genentech's future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines. Moreover, the investment could expand in the future based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment.

Currently, Roche's stock is trading at $38.53, up 0.68 percent on the OTC Markets.

