Roche Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (RHHBY) Price Target Decreased by 16.02% to 64.38

The average one-year price target for Roche Holding AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RHHBY) has been revised to $64.38 / share. This is a decrease of 16.02% from the prior estimate of $76.66 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$25.96 to a high of $221.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.12% from the latest reported closing price of $33.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHHBY is 0.62%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 43,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 19,691K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,706K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBY by 8.60% over the last quarter.

LGRRX - Loomis Sayles Growth Fund holds 3,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBY by 14.39% over the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 3,193K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHHBY by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 1,978K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHHBY by 1.74% over the last quarter.

