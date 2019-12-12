Roche Holding: Phase III FeDeriCa Study Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said, in the phase III FeDeriCa study, investigational fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin administered by subcutaneous injection in combination with intravenous chemotherapy, resulted in non-inferior levels of Perjeta in the blood and comparable efficacy and safety to standard IV infusions of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy in eligible people with HER2-positive early breast cancer.

Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer, said: "This is the first time that we have brought together two of our targeted antibodies as a single subcutaneous injection that can be administered in just minutes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.