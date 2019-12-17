Roche has 60.4% of Spark, plans to wrap up takeover on Tuesday

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding ROG.S plans to complete on Tuesday its $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics ONCE.O, it said, after winning U.S. regulatory approval for the long-delayed deal.

Roche said approximately 60.4% of the total number of shares of Spark's common stock outstanding had been tendered in its offer for the gene therapy specialist.

