Roche H1 sales, profit fall, company maintains 2020 outlook

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.S said first-half sales and profit fell after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strong Swiss franc, although the company maintained its full-year outlook.

Roche net income fell to 8.5 billion Swiss francs ($9.16 billion) from 8.9 billion francs in 2019. Sales slipped to 29.3 billion francs from 30.5 billion francs in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.