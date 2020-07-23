Roche H1 sales, profit fall, company maintains 2020 outlook

ROG

Swiss drugmaker Roche said first-half sales and profit fell after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strong Swiss franc, although the company maintained its full-year outlook.

Roche net income fell to 8.5 billion Swiss francs ($9.16 billion) from 8.9 billion francs in 2019. Sales slipped to 29.3 billion francs from 30.5 billion francs in the year-ago period.

