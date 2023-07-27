Roche H1 operating profit down 14% as COVID-related business plunges

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S said first-half core operating profit fell 14% as the Swiss drugs and diagnostics maker was hit by a sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products.

Core operating profit came in at 10.9 billion Swiss francs ($12.68 billion), in line with analysts' expectations, it said in a statement on Thursday.

