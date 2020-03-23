Roche gets U.S. FDA nod for trial to test arthritis drug on coronavirus patients

US Markets

Roche Holding AG said on Monday it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance to test its rheumatoid arthritis treatment on patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

The company said it was beginning a late-stage study to test the drug in what would be the first well-controlled study of the drug, Actemra, on coronavirus patients.

