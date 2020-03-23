Roche gets U.S. FDA nod for trial to test arthritis drug on coronavirus patients

March 23 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG ROG.S said on Monday it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance to test its rheumatoid arthritis treatment on patients hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

The company said it was beginning a late-stage study to test the drug in what would be the first well-controlled study of the drug, Actemra, on coronavirus patients.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.